Football: Klopp committed to Liverpool regardless of ownership

LIVERPOOL – Manager Jurgen Klopp said any potential change in Liverpool’s ownership will not affect his commitment to the club and downplayed talk of a sale after owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced they would consider new shareholders.

FSG, who completed the takeover of Liverpool for £300 million (S$479 million) in 2010, earlier this week responded to reports of a sale by saying they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool’s “best interest”.

“Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners but if that would change I’m committed to the club, obviously,” Klopp said after Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties in the League Cup.

“As far as I know, they are looking for investors and I thought that makes sense.”

The Reds, who won the 2021 Leage Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at Anfield to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

In Kelleher’s eight Cup appearances, Liverpool have won all four that have gone to a penalty shootout - with the 23-year-old saving a club-record six spot-kicks.

Asked about Kelleher’s feat, Klopp said: “In history? Wow. They were really good penalties. They were all going into the corner, it’s not like there was a bad one.”

The German added: “He is absolutely exceptional. He’s a modern goalie. As calm as you like. He can play football and on top of that he can keep the ball out of the net.

“I am over the moon for him. When he smiles you know it means a lot for him. There are still a lot of goalkeeping years to come from him.”

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but Klopp said the circumstances were different.

“They (FSG) are looking for investors. The situation is completely different: Chelsea had to get sold because their owner was in trouble,” Klopp said. REUTERS