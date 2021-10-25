Football: Klopp calls 5-0 victory at United an "insane result", Salah hails big win

MANCHESTER (REUTERS/AFP) - Liverpool ripped apart Manchester United as they powered to a 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 25), a result which their manager Jurgen Klopp described as "insane".

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick for Liverpool, extending his scoring record to 10 straight games in all competitions, but Klopp was full of praise for the whole of his attack.

"What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals," he said.

"The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn't then it will take a while, added the German, whose team remain a point behind leaders Chelsea.

"5-0, I couldn't be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding," he said.

It was Liverpool's biggest ever win at United and Klopp said it would be remembered as one of the club's great results.

"This group always wanted to write their own little chapters in the big, big history book of this club. This one was a little one tonight, a little chapter. People will talk about it in the future, 100 per cent, because it will not happen very often, if it happens again at all," said Klopp.

As so often, Liverpool's front three was on fire but the entire team looked in the kind of form that saw them win the title in 2020.

"We were clinical, we were ruthless, our high press was outstanding, we really won balls in great areas, the formation was top and all these kind of things you want to see as a coach, worked out really great," said Klopp.

"The difference is now that you usually don't score with each situation you have pretty much, but that's what we did and why we were 4-0 up at half-time. Second half, early 5-0 and the red card, game over, so then just control it and try to get home healthy," he said.

The only negative for Klopp was that James Milner and Naby Keita picked up injuries in the second half.

It was Liverpool's biggest ever win at Old Trafford and their largest success against their old foes at any venue since 1925.

"I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we did not play our game," Salah said.

"We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 percent.

"We just tried to play our football and play in between the lines to create more chances. We did that and were lucky to score.

"As long as the team keep winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win. The first goal I gave to Naby Keita to score."



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring their fifth goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Oct 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Salah is the first away player to score a treble at Old Trafford since Brazil legend Ronaldo in 2003.

He also became the highest scoring African player in the history of the Premier League with 107 goals, three more than Didier Drogba.

The 29-year-old has now scored in 10 successive games in all competitions, while Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games in all competitions.

Liverpool are second, just one point behind leaders Chelsea, and look poised for a sustained assault on the English title currently held by Manchester City.

"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points," Salah said.

"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that.

"After half-time we were talking in the dressing room to just keep going and score as many as we could."