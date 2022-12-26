Football: Kane sparks Tottenham fightback in draw at Brentford

LONDON – Harry Kane shook off any World Cup hangover to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Brentford, as the Premier League roared back to life on Monday.

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney’s close-range goal shortly after the interval put Brentford – who have not beaten Spurs since 1948– 2-0 up, as the north London club struggled to deal with their hosts.

But Antonio Conte’s side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again. Spurs have now earned 13 points from losing positions this season, the most in the Premier League.

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

“Until the Kane goal there was only one team on the pitch,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank told Amazon Prime. “It was a very good performance and the players are disappointed.

“We said we needed to do three things to win the game: stop Kane, which we almost managed, win the transitions and then win the set-piece battle.”

Tottenham had conceded 11 goals in their previous five league games and they shipped another one after just 15 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo’s deep cross was met on the volley by Mathias Jensen and the ball was only half stopped by Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster, in for the rested France custodian Hugo Lloris, before dropping for Janelt to convert from close range.

Son Heung-min, who was still wearing the mask he used to protect a fractured eye socket while playing for South Korea at the World Cup, tried to spark Spurs as he tested Brentford ’keeper David Raya with a long-range effort.

Kane, jeered mercilessly by the Brentford supporters as they sung “you let your country down” during the first half, appealed in vain for a penalty when he went down after a clear tug from Ben Mee early in the second half.

Tottenham’s angst deepened when they were punished for more sloppy defending in the 54th minute. Toney, charged with 262 alleged breaches of betting rules but looking unfazed, scored from a tap-in after a corner comically conceded by Tottenham defender Eric Dier with a sliced clearance.