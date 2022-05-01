Football: Kane and Son star in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Leicester

LONDON - Deafeningly, the Spurs faithful belted without a tinge of irony: "He scores when he wants, he scores when he wants!"

Maybe they knew, that despite a 483-minute goal drought, Harry Kane was facing his favourite opponents Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 1 (Sunday).

With the Spurs players wearing special edition "AIA Better Lives Fund" jerseys in support of AIA Singapore's "Grant A Wish" initiative, Kane's own wish came true as he thumped in a header from Son Heung-min's 22nd-minute corner to send the hosts on their way to a comfortable 3-1 win.

This was the England striker's 17th goal against the Foxes, more than he has against any other club in the English Premier League, with 13 in his last nine starts against them.

With four league games left for Tottenham, the win helps them leapfrog over bitter rivals Arsenal into fourth place in the Champions League qualification battle, with the Gunners playing at West Ham later in the day.

Kane and Co. were given a boost when they saw Leicester's key players Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy on the bench, with Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, James Maddison not even in the squad, as the visitors understandably prioritised the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma on Thursday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte also brought in Lucas Moura in place of the in-form Dejan Kulusevski in a 3-4-3 formation, with an eye on the run-in which features a trip to Liverpool on Saturday before a potentially decisive clash with Arsenal on May 12.

As Conte customarily gesticulated animatedly on the edge of his technical area, his players were all over Leicester in the opening exchanges before Brendan Rodgers' side nearly took a 14th-minute lead against the run of play when Patson Daka's shot cannoned off the post.

The introduction of Kulusevski in the second half added more thrust, and the Swedish winger notched his seventh assist in 14 games for Spurs when he set up Son to double their lead on the hour mark, following good work by Cristian Romero to win back possession.

From another Kulusevski assist, the South Korean star put the gloss on the win and his most prolific EPL season with a gorgeous left-footer into the top corner for his 19th league goal this term that left teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg holding his head in admiration.

Despite Kelechi Iheanacho grabbing a late consolation, there was another milestone for Spurs as Conte capped his 100th match as an EPL manager with his 65th win in front of 59,482 fans.

Unlike the pitch-invading boy who evaded the stewards and got to Hojbjerg after the final whistle, Spurs may not be running away with fourth spot just yet.

But with Conte rubbishing links to French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, it seems to have given his team the boost and assurance that he is in it with them for the long haul, as they put behind the blip that saw them lose 1-0 to Brighton and draw 0-0 against Brentford and get back to winning ways.

