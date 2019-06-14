Football: Juventus set to unveil new manager Maurizio Sarri; former boss Massimiliano Allegri to take a year off

(Reuters, AFP) - Juventus have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea over a deal for manager Maurizio Sarri to join the Italian champions, Sky Italia and the BBC reported on Thursday (June 13).

There has been no official confirmation of the agreement from either club but Sarri, who won the Europa League with Chelsea, is expected to sign a three-year contract, Sky reported.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri left the Turin club at the end of the season but Premier League club Chelsea wanted compensation for releasing Sarri to cover the remainder of his contract.

According to Sky and the BBC, the clubs agreed a five million pounds (S$8.66 million) compensation settlement late on Thursday and Sarri could be unveiled as Juve coach as early as Friday.

Sarri arrived from Napoli in July 2018 and led Chelsea to third place in the league to secure a Champions league spot and then won the Europa League by beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

Meanwhile, former Juve coach Allegri revealed on Thursday he intends to take a year off after leaving the Serie A champions.

"I'm going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand," Allegri said in Milan. "The last 16 years have felt like being in a spin-dryer. You let things go a bit with family, children and friends.

"I'll use this year to recharge my batteries ahead of the next season."

Juventus won an eighth consecutive Serie A title in April, which was Allegri's fifth in as many years. He also lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014, and reached two Champions League finals.

Allegri also led AC Milan to their last Serie A title in 2011 and had been linked with a return to the San Siro, as well as a move to the Premier League.