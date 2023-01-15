Football: Jurgen Klopp slams 'worst-ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton shock

BRIGHTON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasted his side’s effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion that he called the worst ever in his reign.

The German could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.

Winger Solly March scored twice and created a third for Brighton as they dominated the game from start to finish, with Liverpool barely able to string together a single decent attack.

“Bad. Really bad. I can’t remember a worse game. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team,” Klopp said.

“Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can’t remember a good phase or period,” an irate Klopp said.

“We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn’t push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite.

“Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can’t remember a worse game.”

Klopp said he had tried to switch Liverpool’s tactics in a bid to halt their poor run, but conceded the players did not handle the changes well.

“I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly,” he said.

“We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That’s it.”

Liverpool’s wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.

Despite the loss to Brentford in their last Premier League game on Jan 2, Klopp said that he had been confident coming in to Saturday’s game that his side could get a much-needed win.

“There was no sign for this performance before the game, but that’s probably how it is sometimes. There’s nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that this could happen.”