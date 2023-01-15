Football: Jurgen Klopp slams 'worst-ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton shock

BRIGHTON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasted his side’s effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion that he called the worst ever in his reign.
The German could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.
Winger Solly March scored twice and created a third for Brighton as they dominated the game from start to finish, with Liverpool barely able to string together a single decent attack.
“Bad. Really bad. I can’t remember a worse game. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team,” Klopp said.
“Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can’t remember a good phase or period,” an irate Klopp said.
“We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn’t push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite.
“Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can’t remember a worse game.”
Klopp said he had tried to switch Liverpool’s tactics in a bid to halt their poor run, but conceded the players did not handle the changes well.
“I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly,” he said.
“We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That’s it.”
Liverpool’s wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.
Despite the loss to Brentford in their last Premier League game on Jan 2, Klopp said that he had been confident coming in to Saturday’s game that his side could get a much-needed win.
“There was no sign for this performance before the game, but that’s probably how it is sometimes. There’s nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that this could happen.”
The Reds are languishing in ninth place on 28 points in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week. They are now seven behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who currently occupy the last Champions League place.
Brighton are seventh on 30 points.
Last season, Liverpool came within two wins of an unprecedented quadruple as they lifted the FA and League Cups, only to see the Premier League title go to Manchester City and then lose the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Klopp’s current group are a shadow of the team that nearly made history and he admitted he is at a loss to explain the difference.
“How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren’t properly organised then it can look like that,” he said.
“We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don’t win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that.
“My responsibility, I know that. To improve that will be not too difficult. From this game we can pick up absolutely nothing apart from things that do not work.”
Liverpool’s title hopes were long since over, but failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a hammer blow. Their campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players, with captain Virgil van Dijk missing due to a hamstring strain and recent signing Cody Gakpo starting up front due to the absence of Darwin Nunez.
As a result, the Reds struggled to maintain possession and Brighton were able to make the most of the chances they were offered.
“In these moments we passed from the last line up front, and then when we want to push up the ball was already gone again. So that’s why, it’s just counter (attacks) from their side and it always looks horrible,” Klopp said.
Asked how concerned he is by Liverpool’s plight, he added: “Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this?
“I cannot stand here and say it didn’t happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it.” REUTERS, AFP