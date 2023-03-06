Football: Johnson rescues Forest in crucial Everton draw

NOTTINGHAM - Brennan Johnson struck twice to earn Nottingham Forest a vital 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Everton in the battle for Premier League survival.

Steve Cooper’s side trailed to Demarai Gray’s early penalty at the City Ground on Sunday before Johnson popped up with the equaliser.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put Everton back in front, but Johnson rescued Forest when he netted again late in the second half.

Forest are unbeaten in their last nine league home games and sit four points clear of the relegation zone.

On a freezing afternoon by the banks of the River Trent, it was Everton who felt the icy chill of potential relegation wash over them.

The Toffees sit third bottom, below Leeds on goal difference, as they fight to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has won just once in five games since starting his reign with a shock victory against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Dyche’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal on Wednesday in a rematch that laid bare the brutal truth about his lowly club’s perilous position.

Everton kicked off as the lowest scorers in this season’s Premier League and once again, they were without injured England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Despite Calvert-Lewin’s absence, Everton took the lead after 10 minutes when Jonjo Shelvey tripped Dwight McNeil, conceding a penalty that Gray converted with ease for his first goal since January 3.

It was only Everton’s seventh away league goal this season but they couldn’t hold the advantage for more than nine minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s low strike was parried away by Jordan Pickford, but Johnson was perfectly placed to slot home from six yards.