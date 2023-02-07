Football: Jesse Marsch sacked by Premier League strugglers Leeds

LONDON- Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds manager on Monday after the American failed to halt the struggling club’s slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday left them just one place above the bottom three after seven league games without a win.

“Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

Leeds last won a match in the Premier League on Nov 5, a dismal run that prompted fans to call for Marsch to be sacked after the Forest defeat.

They got their wish just 24 hours later, with the 49-year-old relieved of his duties after only a year in charge at Elland Road.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season,” the statement said.

It added: “The process of appointing a new head coach is under way.”

Marsch, who was hired on a three-year contract to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa, departs with his 17th-placed side out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

The appointment of Marsch at Elland Road was greeted with scepticism, with some arguing the American’s lack of Premier League pedigree made his appointment a gamble.

He had previously managed New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Leeds were 16th when Marsch arrived in February 2022 and he eventually saved them from relegation with victory at Brentford on the last day of the season.

But they have failed to progress after that dramatic escape, winning just four times in 20 Premier League games this season and suffering 10 defeats as fan frustration mounted.

Marsch was hampered by the sales of star players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha before the start of the current campaign.