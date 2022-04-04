Football: Japanese trio providing the bite in Balestier Khalsa's attack

SINGAPORE - With Shuhei Hoshino's outgrown locks, Ryoya Taniguchi's blonde streaks and Kuraba Kondo's frizzy gold hair, Balestier Khalsa's Japanese trio are impossible to miss.

Their fine attacking form - they have scored eight out of the Tigers' nine goals in five games - is also hard to ignore ahead of Tuesday's (April 5) Singapore Premier League match against Hougang United.

Restored as a No. 9 after playing in a deeper role last season, Hoshino - nicknamed Jumbo because he used to weigh 95kg when he was 15 - has scored thrice this season and is hoping to be the heavyweight he was when he plundered 19 goals to win the Golden Boot and league title with Albirex Niigata in 2018.

The 26-year-old said: "I can score and assist, but I like to play as the striker more. After a few years in Singapore, I have learnt some English, but it is definitely easier to communicate in Japanese, and that's why Ryoya, Kuraba and I have combined well."

Behind Hoshino, Taniguchi and Kondo can play either on the wings or in the middle.

Taniguchi, who has two goals and three assists this season, prefers the No. 10 role. The 22-year-old said: "I will play where the coach wants me to, but it is important that we can control play and produce through passes in the middle."

Meanwhile, Kondo, who produced eight goals and four assists despite starting just thrice in his 16 appearances for Albirex last year, has three goals and one assist this season. Like his compatriots, he has played the full 450 minutes so far this term.

The 19-year-old former Japan youth international said: "My strength is to initiate attacks, and my mentality remains, I'm ready to contribute no matter when I play."

Along with teammate and Serbian defender Ensar Bruncevic, they live together in an apartment in Bishan, and their friendship and understanding are obvious from their banter.

When asked who is the best cook among them, Taniguchi nominated his oyakodon (rice bowl with chicken, egg and onion), only to be rebuffed by a straight-faced Kondo with a deadpan "no".

The payback came in the form of the revelation that Kondo mostly stays at home to sleep and talk on the phone when Hoshino and Taniguchi go out to exercise and cycle, as they break into laughter.

Right now, their chemistry and goals are the source of optimism for Balestier, who have struggled defensively, conceding a league-high 20 goals.