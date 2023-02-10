Football: January transfer record $2b spent by clubs last month

Chelsea forked out £320 million (S$500 million) on eight new players, including World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

PARIS - Football clubs worldwide spent a January transfer record US$1.57 billion (S$2 billion) last month, a Fifa report said on Thursday, as the number of international transfers for the winter window reached an all-time high.

Fuelled by heavy spending from English Premier League clubs, the total outlay represented a near 50 per cent increase from the same period last year – and eclipsed the January 2018 record by some US$230 million.

English clubs accounted for 57.3 per cent of the overall spend after splashing out a combined US$898.6 million, with Chelsea alone forking out £320 million (S$500 million) on eight new players.

France came in a distant second at US$131.9 million.

The number of international transfers for the January window also reached new highs – there were 4,387 in men’s football and 341 in the women’s game.

The US$774,300 spent in transfer fees in women’s football also set a new January record – rising by 58.7 per cent compared to last year and a 14-fold increase on the 2019 winter window.

Fifa last month published its global transfer report for 2022, with clubs spending some US$6.5 billion on international transfers – an increase on the two previous years as football recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

More On This Topic
Football: Big-spending Chelsea ‘can attack the second half of the season’ says Potter
Football: Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica's Fernandez

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top