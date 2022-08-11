Football: Jaguars search for 'hunger and desire' ahead of crunch SPL date with Stags

SINGAPORE - Suddenly, Tanjong Pagar United are peering nervously over their shoulders.

While Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata wrest for this season's Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, the Jaguars have consistently been the "best of the rest", occupying third place since May.

But as they prepare to clash with fourth-placed Tampines Rovers at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday (Aug 13), they are desperate to regain momentum for the final stretch of games and hang on to their spot, which could come with AFC Cup qualification.

Tanjong Pagar have suffered back-to-back losses against Geylang International and bottom side the Young Lions, and a third defeat on the bounce would see Tampines, who have a game in hand, pull to within one point of the Jaguars.

Jaguars head coach Hasrin Jailani, however is playing it cool.

"We don't need to press the panic button," he told The Straits Times. "We're still leading the pack (in the race for third). We went through a bit of a slump but we have remained positive and this game is a chance for us to start afresh."

Hasrin, 46, a former Singapore midfielder, said he has called on his players to "translate their hunger and desire" into solid performances the same way they did for the first half of the season, saying this has been lacking a little in recent performances.

"But that is normal in football," he continued. "Over a season, (form) will read like a graph chart. Earlier in the season we went up, and now we've gone down a little bit."

He admitted that the Tampines game will be "one of the most important games of the season" for his team.

"When we meet teams like Tampines or (fifth-placed) Hougang, it basically becomes a head-to-head," he said.

His opposite number Gavin Lee, however, insists his players will treat it like any other game.

"Within that context (of the race for third), yeah it may seem a little bit more significant but... no one game is more important than any other. They all carry the same number of points," said Lee.

Like Tanjong Pagar, Tampines have endured choppy form - both sides have won only two of their last seven matches - although the Stags enjoyed a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Geylang last week.

Lee, 31, said his players have not eased up, noting that "one result does not define turning the corner" and are expecting a tough battle on Saturday.

Said the coach: "We often talk about how we focus only on what we can control. We can't control Tanjong Pagar or how they will perform. So we're preparing for the best version of them.

"Anyway, you can flip (Tanjong Pagar's recent losses) around and say they have everything to prove in the next game."