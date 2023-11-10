Football: Italy's Locatelli extends Juventus deal until 2028

MILAN - Manuel Locatelli signed on Thursday a new contract with Juventus which ties him two the Serie A club until June 2028.

Juventus revealed no more details about the contract extension but Italian media report that Italy midfielder Locatelli will earn around €3.3 million (S$4.8 million) a season with his new deal.

The 25-year-old signed initially on loan from Sassuolo in 2021 after winning the last European Championship with Italy and he has since established himself in Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Locatelli has already played over 100 times for Juve, scoring four goals from his deep-lying midfield position.

Last month, he netted the winner against his boyhood club AC Milan at the San Siro, seven years to the day after scoring the winning goal for Milan against Juve in the same stadium.

Juve are currently second in Serie A, two points behind leaders Inter Milan ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Cagliari. AFP