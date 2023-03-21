Football: Italy want to 'do well' in Euro qualifier for the late Vialli, Mancini says

ROME – European champions Italy want to “do well” against England in their first Euro 2024 qualifier as a tribute to late former striker Gianluca Vialli, coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday.

Vialli, who died in January at the age of 58 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, was Mancini’s best friend and long-time strike partner in their playing days at Sampdoria in the 1980s and 1990s.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker played a significant role in Italy’s European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021, assisting Mancini, despite having been diagnosed with his illness in 2017.

“I’ve already talked about it with the players. For us, it will be important to remember him. It’s as if he were with us,” Mancini said.

“He had his place and it’s not easy for us. We must try to do well also for him.”

The encounter with England on Thursday is the Italian national team’s first match since Vialli’s death and the players will wear a special shirt with a message dedicated to the football great on it.

Ahead of the match at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, a “play of light” is also planned in tribute to Vialli, the Italian federation said.

Italy, who beat England on penalties to win the European Championship in 2020 but failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, then play Malta on Sunday.

The other two teams in the group are North Macedonia and Ukraine.

In other news, the Netherlands will face France in their qualifying clash without injured playmaker Frenkie de Jong or winger Steven Bergwijn, the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) announced on Monday.

They have been replaced by PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman and Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen as the Dutch take on Les Bleus at the Stade de France on Friday, before playing Gibraltar on Monday in Rotterdam.

De Jong featured 90 minutes for Barca in Sunday’s El Clasico win over Real Madrid.

“The Barcelona player has upper leg complaints from the game with Real Madrid and is not available for the Oranje,” the KNVB said in a statement about De Jong, who underwent an MRI scan.

“Bergwijn also had to step aside with a knee injury.”

Known for his creative playmaking, de Jong’s absence will be felt in the midfield, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said.

Koeman took over from Louis van Gaal who retired after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – for his second stint as coach.

“But his absence doesn’t mean that I am going to change my system. That would be strange,” added Koeman, who prefers a 4-3-3 as opposed to van Gaal’s 5-3-2 which took the Netherlands to the quarter-finals in Qatar.

The Netherlands also play Ireland and Greece with the top two teams advancing to next year’s Finals in Germany. AFP