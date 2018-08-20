Football: Irfan Fandi rejects Braga offer, after breakdown in contract negotiations

SINGAPORE - National football ace Irfan Fandi has turned down a contract offer from Portuguese side Sporting Braga, The Straits Times has learnt on Monday (Aug 20).

The 21-year-old had undergone a successful two-week trial with Braga last month, playing in two pre-season friendly matches.

ST understands that the oldest son of local football icon Fandi Ahmad was offered a "two-plus-two" deal with Braga's Under-23 side.

This means the deal would have seen Irfan join the club on for an initial two years, with the club having the option of unilaterally extending the contract by another two years.

It is understood the two parties could not come to terms on several other clauses in the contract as well.

When contacted, Fandi confirmed Irfan's decision, but declined to go into detail.

The 56-year-old, who is currently the coach of the senior national team, said Irfan is weighing offers from the region, but would likely seek opportunities during the next European transfer window in January.

Irfan has attracted interest from Thai side Bangkok Glass, and Chilean sides Universidad Catolica and Deportivo Temuco, after he spent two years at Catolica in 2014 and 2015.

But he has always maintained his ambition was to secure a professional contract at a creditable European club.