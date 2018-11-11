Football: Irfan Fandi joins Bangkok Glass for next season but still keen on moving to Europe

National defender Irfan Fandi has signed a one-year contract with Thai League 2 side Bangkok Glass, with an option to extend for another season.

The 21-year-old, who is preparing for the Lions' second AFF Suzuki Cup Group B match against the Philippines in Bacolod City on Tuesday (Nov 13), told The Straits Times on Sunday: "I'm honoured that Bangkok Glass have been tracking me for the past two years and I'm happy to test myself overseas with them and see how far I can go.

"Even though we will play in the second division, we will give it all we got, to try and bounce right back into the top tier."

Bangkok Glass failed to escape relegation by the narrowest of margins. With five relegation slots in Thai League 1 last season, they finished 14th out of 18 teams on 42 points, below Chainat Hornbill who collected the same number of points but survived with a better head-to-head record.

The Thai club had finally secured their target after persevering for a year, as Irfan had passed up on an offer to try and land a contract in Europe.

The 1.88m defender had turned down Portuguese top-tier team Sporting Braga's "two-plus-two" offer earlier this year after baulking at the €15 million (S$23.5 million) break clause.

Irfan played for the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) instead but insisted he still harbours ambitions of playing in Europe one day.

He said: "My dream of playing in Europe is not over and I hope this move to Bangkok Glass can be a stepping stone in that direction."

Irfan, who has 18 caps and one international goal, played a key role in the 1-0 win over Indonesia at the National Stadium last Friday.

His father, interim national coach and Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, said: "Irfan is still relatively young, so it is good for him to go to a stronger league (than the SPL) where he can get regular playing time, experience different playing styles to get exposure and improve, and move on to bigger opportunities from there."