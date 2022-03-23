Football: Iqram, Anumanthan out of Lions squad ahead of Malaysia, Philippines friendlies

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore players have dropped out from the Lions squad ahead of the March 23-29 Football Association of Singapore Tri-Nations Series 2022 tournament.

Defender Iqram Rifqi, who has four caps, pulled out after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (March 22), while 24-cap midfielder M. Anumanthan withdrew due to a family emergency.

Interim Lions coach Nazri Nasir will not call up any replacements and will continue to prepare for the matches against Malaysia (Saturday) and the Philippines (March 29) with the remaining 24 players.

Meanwhile, the Azkals, who will kick off the series against Malaysia on Wednesday, will also miss Bundesliga star Gerrit Holtman due to Covid-19.

The Bochum winger, who scored in their 4-2 win over German champions Bayern Munich in February, was set to make his Philippines debut in Singapore but that will have to wait.

Tickets for all the matches, which kick off at 8pm at the National Stadium, are available for purchase at this website.

There will be a capacity limit of 15,000 for the Singapore matches and 5,000 for Wednesday's game.