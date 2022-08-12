Football: Interim coach Lalic aims to steer Sailors on course, as fraternity still in shock over Kim's departure

SINGAPORE - Lion City Sailors interim coach Luka Lalic said on Friday (Aug 12) he is embracing being thrust into the thick of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) title race.

The 35-year-old Serb, who is the club's academy technical director, will now double-hat to lead the SPL leaders, who parted ways with head coach Kim Do-hoon in a shock announcement on Thursday evening.

Kim's departure came less than 24 hours after he was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for headbutting a rival team's coach in a SPL game two weeks earlier.

Lalic told The Straits Times he was surprised by the Sailors' decision, but had no qualms taking the reins of the first team after conversations with those in the club, including billionaire owner Forrest Li.

With nine games left this season, the Sailors are one point ahead of Albirex Niigata.

Asked about the weight of expectation on him to steer the Sailors to a successful title defence, Lalic said: "I'm in a privileged position to feel this... so I feel no bad pressure, only good pressure and I'm very excited to start."

Lalic is a former Serbia Under-17 player who was forced to hang up his boots at the age of 18 because of heart issues. He is no stranger to Singapore football, having worked with the late Australian coach Darren Stewart at SPL sides Balestier Khalsa and Woodlands Wellington, while also running private academy Turf City Football Club.

He left Singapore in late 2016 to serve as an international development coach for Dutch side Feyenoord, before returning in 2020 to take up his current role with the Sailors.

With less than 48 hours between Kim's departure and the Sailors' next SPL game against the Young Lions on Saturday, Lalic said he plans to take a backseat for now.

"On Thursday, I just had a short talk to the players to introduce myself... I'm taking a little bit more of a passive role for the Young Lions game.

"It doesn't make sense for me to change all the preparations the team has made for the game," said Lalic, adding that assistant coach Noh Rahman would call the shots instead.

"It's clear there is quality in the team. The performances the players show will hopefully help me piece together the puzzle for the future."

On Friday, the local fraternity were still trying to make sense of Kim's abrupt exit. A to-the-point, 66-word media statement put out by the Sailors was interpreted by some as a sign all had not been well.