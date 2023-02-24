Football: ‘Incredibly important’ that Liverpool qualify for Champions League, says Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has only one thing on his mind, and that is to finish in the Premier League’s top four at the end of May and qualify for the Champions League again next season.

With a mountain to climb after a 5-2 home defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie in midweek, the Reds’ hopes of winning Europe’s elite club competition are slim.

In the Premier League, however, they are gradually climbing up the table and could qualify for another shot at the Champions League next term.

Liverpool returned to form with back-to-back wins over rivals Everton and Newcastle with two clean sheets, and are currently eighth on 35 points.

Crucially, they are seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Speaking ahead of the league clash at Crystal Palace on Saturday, Klopp said: “All the games from here now are Champions League qualifiers. We have to chase everybody. They need to smell our breath.

“European football (is what we want). It’s Liverpool! No one asks me if we can make the Europa League, it’s incredibly important we qualify (for the Champions League). It’s always so important and this year will be decided later if we can do it. We need points for that.”

He added: “We need to find some consistency in the way we play. It cannot be all about emotions... We just have to start believing in ourselves again and bring our quality on the pitch. We have to be tomorrow an incredible, uncomfortable opponent to play for Crystal Palace.”

Victory at Newcastle the last time out was only a third win from 11 Premier League away matches for the Reds this season.

Liverpool’s form on the road may not be the best, but they have beaten Palace at Selhurst Park in their last seven Premier League encounters.

“I heard we have a good record at Selhurst but it is always tough,” said Klopp, who will miss the injured Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo and Ibrahima Konate.

“As it’s Saturday night I hope a lot of people in London go out and not to the stadium (to support Palace). But it’s a great place, I only remember super difficult games.”

Palace have been vulnerable at home as well.

Patrick Vieira’s men have drawn their last three top-flight contests on home soil, while losing their previous two. Their last win at home in the Premier League was a slim 1-0 win over Southampton in October.

Now winless in eight straight matches since the turn of the year, Palace find themselves in 12th but only six points from safety.

Wilfried Zaha, Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson remain out of contention.