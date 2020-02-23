Football: Immobile on target as Lazio win again; coronavirus outbreak forces Italy to cancel games

GENOA (REUTERS) - Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile grabbed his 27th league goal of the season as irrepressible Lazio won 3-2 at Genoa on Sunday (Feb 23) to stay on the tail of leaders Juventus.

Lazio needed less than two minutes to go ahead when Adam Marusic powered through the Genoa defence to score. Immobile added the second from Felipe Caicedo's flick in the 51st minute before Francesco Cassata pulled one back.

Danilo Cataldi floated a free kick over the wall to restore Lazio's two-goal lead and Domenico Criscito grabbed another consolation for relegation-threatened Genoa with a stoppage-time penalty.

Lazio, on 59 points, are one behind Juventus, who are chasing a ninth successive title.

Third-placed Inter Milan's match at home to Sampdoria was one of four games postponed on Sunday because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

AS Roma will face Lecce in the only other match to be played on Sunday with the Atalanta v Sassuolo, Verona v Cagliari and Torino v Parma games called off.

The women's Six Nations rugby union international between Italy and Scotland, due to be played in Legnano in the Lombardy region, was also postponed, Scottish Rugby said.

Italy is tackling the worst outbreak of coronavirus recorded in Europe, with two people dying in the north since Friday and more than 100 infected.

Looking to prevent the spread of the disease, the government has banned public events in the worst-affected areas and shut schools and universities.

The Lombardy region includes Milan while Turin is around 150km away in Piedmont.

Inter Milan are due to host Bulgarian side Ludogorets in a Europa League last-16, second leg on Thursday, a match that was reported to be at risk.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the match could be played behind closed doors.

Napoli are due to host Barcelona in a Champions League last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday but there has been no suggestion of that match being under threat.

The Italian Football Federation said on Sunday that it had set up a task force to analyse the situation.