Football: I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome, Elon Musk says in a tweet

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday (Aug 16) he was buying football club Manchester United.

"I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalisation of US$2.08 billion (S$2.87 billion), as of Tuesday's close.

United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds (S$1.32 billion) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

