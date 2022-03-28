Football: Ikhsan Fandi, Singapore's latest showman

SINGAPORE - He stood before the faithful in the National Stadium, red jersey in hand, dancing and swinging his arms as they roared at his every wave, creating a din not heard in local football in recent years.

He had the fans eating out of his hand, but Ikhsan Fandi maintains that the moment "just came spontaneously".

The BG Pathum striker, who had scored a brace in the Lions' 2-1 win over old foes Malaysia on Saturday (March 26), said: "I was feeling hyped after the win and looking at all the fans who came for the game, I just wanted to engage with them for a bit. I'm sure they enjoyed the win as much as we did."

It is not just the fans who are enjoying his football. Ikhsan, with 13 goals in 26 caps, is relishing his time on the pitch too and well on his way to becoming Asean's next top striker. Against Malaysia, he gleefully swept home Song Ui-young's cross to open the scoring, before cutting past three defenders to score the winner.

On Tuesday (March 29), he will attempt to add to his tally in the friendly against the Philippines at Kallang again.

National interim coach Nazri Nasir remarked: "It's been a while since we had a genuine No. 9, and if he keeps improving, I believe he can overtake his father."

His father is Singapore icon Fandi Ahmad, whose national record stands at 55 goals in 101 caps (see below), but Ikhsan is not fussed by the comparison.

With a laugh, he said: "My father has passed down some of that goal-scoring instinct and I hope I'm making him proud.

"It's always an honour to lead the lines for Singapore. The team and coaches have put big responsibilities on me but I don't feel pressured. I'll happily carry out my duties as best as I can."

But what makes the 1.83-metre hitman such a threat?

Former Singapore defender R. Sasikumar, who took Ikhsan and his older brother Irfan to Italy (AC Milan) and Spain (Valencia and Hercules) before they were teenagers, felt that a solid grounding from an early age helped.

He added: "They trained and played in Europe and later on in Chile and it's good to see them take that experience to the international level now. Ikhsan has height, physicality, good touches and can score with both legs and his head, which are all signs of a good No. 9, and he creates his own scoring opportunities as well.

"A genuine goal threat like him lifts the team. Now, his team-mates have a focal point and someone who scores from half chances to look to. We just need to make sure he gets enough support."

Lion City Sailors' Song agreed, and added: "His connection and understanding with me is perfect, and it's the same for many others. Football is about scoring goals and if we have someone like Ikhsan to finish off the chances, it helps us win more games."