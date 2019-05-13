Football: Ikhsan Fandi scores first competitive goal for Norwegian club Raufoss with overhead-kick winner

SINGAPORE - His team was crying out for a saviour on Sunday (May 12) night in Oslo, Norway, and Ikhsan Fandi delivered.

With one minute of regulation time to go and the game tied at 2-2, five Raufoss IL players crowded the Skeid Fotball penalty box when Mikkel Maigaard sent in a hopeful cross from the right.

Ikhsan, 20, had his back to goal but was first to react to meet the cross, improvising with an overhead kick to send the ball into the bottom corner for dramatic winner and his first competitive goal for Raufoss.

The 3-2 away win extended Raufoss' unbeaten league run to four games, and propelled the second-tier Norwegian side to fourth place on 13 points after seven games.

They trail Aalesund (16 points), Sandefjord (15) and Start (13 and better goal difference) in the 16-team 1. Division and keeps Raufoss in the hunt for promotion.

The top two earn automatic promotion while third to sixth enter the play-off for the last slot.

While Ikhsan had scored for Raufoss in pre-season friendlies, his acrobatic winner was his first goal in a competitive fixture. It is the first time in 30 years a Singaporean has scored for a professional European football club since V Sundram. Moorthy netted the last of his three goals for Swiss side FC Basel in 1989.

Ikhsan's father Fandi Ahmad was the only other Singaporean to accomplish the feat with 11 league goals for Dutch team Groningen from 1983 to 1985.

Remarkably, Ikhsan's goal comes after just 92 minutes of league action. Even though he has played in the last six league matches, they were all substitute appearances.

Against Skeid, he replaced Ryan Doghman in the 75th minute when his team were 2-1 down, and made his cameo count.

Fandi told The Straits Times: "I'm happy for him. He has been wanting to show what he can do, and he injected life into his team when they were down.

"I told him the coach (Christian Johnsen) has faith in him, and that's why he has been getting playing time. Even though it is not easy coming on late in the game - if they are winning, has has to do more pressing and defending - he must be patient because he will get his chance.

"Overall, we have been getting positive feedback. In a new environment, he has adapted well. He just needs to be confident because he can do better. It is good for him to learn like this, and he must not underestimate his own talent."

Ikhsan's older brother Irfan, 21, is also flourishing with Thai League 2 side BG Pathum United.

With 31 points from 12 games, the Rabbits are currently top of the table and on track for a swift return to the top tier.

And the Singapore international defender has played his part with six clean sheets, three goals and two man-of-the-match awards.

Fandi said: "Irfan is doing very well in Thailand and their technical director Surachai Jaturapattarapong is very happy with how he is commanding their defence.

"Like I have been saying, I hope more of our footballers venture overseas and improve from playing in a strong league because that can only be good for the national team."