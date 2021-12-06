Football: Ibrahimovic wants to stay at Milan for life as he's 'scared to stop' playing

MILAN (REUTERS) - AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he wants to stay at the Italian Serie A club for the rest of his career, admitting he is "scared to stop" playing due to uncertainty as to what comes next after retirement.

The 40-year-old Swede's current contract expires at the end of the season, but he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

"I want to play as long as possible. As long as I have that adrenaline, I will continue," he told Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa on Sunday (Dec 5).

"Let's put pressure on Milan here to give me an extension and I hope to stay at Milan for life. I still have objectives that I can achieve and I want to win another Scudetto.

"I don't know what will happen after football, so I am a little scared to stop. We'll see, but I want to continue playing so that I don't have any regrets."

Ibrahimovic was on the bench as Milan beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday, to stay one point ahead of city rivals Inter (37) at the top of the Serie A standings after 16 games.

Stefano Pioli's side host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, where only victory will do if they are to have any chance of reaching the last 16.