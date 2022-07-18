Football: Ibrahimovic to play on past 41 after extending Milan contract

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates ahead of the trophy lift after winning the Serie A on May 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
MILAN (REUTERS) - Evergreen AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the Serie A champions beyond his 41st birthday after agreeing a one-year contract extension, the club said on Monday (July 18).

Details of the contract were not released, but a source close to the deal said the Swede has accepted a reduced salary given he will be unable to play until 2023 after undergoing surgery on his left knee in May.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023," Milan said in a short statement.

"The Swedish forward will continue to wear the No. 11 shirt."

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, returned to his former club Milan in January 2020 after leaving Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy.

Although his second stint at the Italian side has been riddled with injuries, Ibrahimovic has made 74 appearances and scored 36 goals in all competitions since his return, helping Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years last term.

