Football: I want to reach a new level, says Ilhan Fandi as he joins Albirex Niigata

SINGAPORE - Ilhan Fandi will take his dance moves - and attacking talents - to Albirex Niigata after signing his first professional contract with the four-time Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions until the end of the season.

The forward, 19, is nursing an ankle injury, which has ruled him out of next month's Hanoi SEA Games, but is raring to play for the White Swans.

He told The Straits Times: "I want to reach a new level and this is where it starts. I still have many areas to mature in, and learning from the Japanese will be good for me. After playing four seasons with the Young Lions, this is the right time to step out of my comfort zone and express myself in a different club.

"I'm looking forward to training and playing alongside players such as Tadanari Lee and Kodai Tanaka. I want to learn from them and fine-tune details like positioning and finishing and score as many goals as possible for my new club.

"I don't think language will be a barrier because football is a common language. And just like football, dancing is a form of expression for me and I would love to celebrate with the passionate Albirex fans as soon as possible."

Ilhan, the third son of Singapore great Fandi Ahmad, made his SPL debut in 2019 and scored on his first start, incidentally against Albirex, who eventually won 4-1.

Since then, he has grabbed 13 goals in 33 games, a better strike rate than his older brothers, striker-turned-defender Irfan (eight in 43) and forward Ikhsan (eight in 34), managed during their time in the SPL.

His siblings, now playing for Thai giants BG Pathum, are his source of motivation, but Ilhan recognises he needs to work his way up just like they did.

The Karim Benzema fan, who has two goals in three matches this term, said: "It's inspiring to see them play and do well in the AFC Champions League, which is the highest level of Asian club football. I want to follow in their footsteps and play overseas, but it is still not the right time now.

"At the moment, I'm not yet ready for a top regional club yet. I want to prove myself at Albirex, complete matches, and get to 10 goals.

"In the longer term, I could try to play at a lower level in Europe first like Ikhsan did. He did well in Norway and you can see the difference after he came back. I would like the same sort of exposure if the opportunity comes."

Hard work is something he is used to. He was 1.32m and 32kg when he was 10, but shot up to 1.77m and 63kg in six years thanks to a well-managed diet and gym regimen.