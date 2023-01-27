Football: I still want to win trophies for Tottenham, says Kane

LONDON – Harry Kane would love the chance to become Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer when the team travel to Championship side Preston for their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday.

The striker drew level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 Spurs goals when he netted a superb strike in the 1-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Monday.

Greaves’ tally had stood untouched since 1970, but the England captain is now on the verge of sole possession of the record.

With fifth-placed Tottenham in the midst of a fight to climb back into the Premier League’s top four, manager Antonio Conte could rest his stars against second-tier Preston.

But, mindful of Tottenham’s surprise defeat at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round last season, Kane is keen to play.

“The FA Cup is important for us. It was disappointing to lose to Middlesbrough. We will see what the manager says but I will be ready,” said Kane, who is still looking to win the first major trophy of his career.

With his contract ending in the summer of 2024, Kane has been linked to top clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but he insisted his job at Spurs is not done yet.

“Of course, I still want to win trophies for Tottenham Hotspur,” he added.

“That’s been my goal since I started playing first team football with them. It hasn’t happened.

“I’ve been open about that but I’ll continue to try to achieve that. We have a really good squad, a fantastic manager and there’s no reason why we still can’t be successful this season.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of talk and speculation about my future but I’m just focused on what I can do.”

Conte, meanwhile, has special praise for his star man.

“We are talking about a player who has fantastic abilities, incredible skills,” said the Italian.

“For sure I’d like to help him do something important, to win something with Tottenham. He loves Tottenham. Tottenham is in his heart. It would be good if together we are able to win something.”

The Tottenham boss will be able to field his latest loan signing Arnaut Danjuma against Preston.

The Dutch winger will boost an attack that is still without the injured Lucas Moura, while Bryan Gil is also a doubt.

With a big Premier League home clash against Manchester City looming, Conte is also likely to give him second-string players some game time. Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon are among those who could feature.

However, Preston captain Alan Browne believes Tottenham will not take the game lightly.

He said: “I don’t see why they wouldn’t bring a full strength squad – it’s a chance for them to get their hands on a trophy.

“They will definitely want to win this game and the pressure is on them, so they will want their big hitters coming out.” AFP