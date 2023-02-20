Football: I didn't watch Champions League final again until last weekend, it was torture, says Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp conceded that he had not been able to bring himself to rewatch the 2022 Champions League final 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid until this past weekend, insisting reliving the experience was “torture”.
The Reds won their first three matches against Real in European competition, between 1981 and 2009. Since then, however, they are winless in six games against them, with five of those ending in defeat.
Two of those losses came in the 2018 and 2022 finals, the latter being particularly painful for Klopp ahead of the visit of Real to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
“Different things happened to us with Real Madrid. One of the biggest clubs in the world, super experienced,” Klopp told a news conference on Monday.
“Our own story, we played this final in Paris (last year). I didn’t watch it back until this weekend and I know why I didn’t watch it back now, it was proper torture.
“We played a good game and could’ve won the game. They scored a decisive goal and we didn’t. You could see how experienced Madrid is.”
Liverpool are enduring a disappointing season domestically, sitting eighth in the English Premier League standings, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Klopp does not believe that means Liverpool should go into Tuesday’s clash against the record 14-time European champions with any trepidation.
“I’m really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago,” Klopp added.
“We need to play a super game. Two super games to be honest to get through. I have no problem with that. We always work so hard to qualify for the Champions League that I really think you have to cherish these moments. It will be a special game.
“I expect Anfield on their toes. They saw us in better shape last two games, more things to look forward to. It’s Real Madrid. We can’t play this game without respect.
“They are absolutely world class. It’s a well set-up team and that’s why it’s so difficult. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.”
Klopp also added that there is a “chance” Darwin Nunez could be fit to play against Los Blancos. The Uruguay forward went off with a shoulder injury against Newcastle United at the weekend.
Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsay are all out, while Arthur Melo is still a doubt.
Real, meanwhile, will be anxiously monitoring the fitness of star Karim Benzema, having already lost two-thirds of their first-choice midfield – Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos – due to illness. Ferland Mendy and Mariano Diaz are also set to miss out.
Midfield maestro Luka Modric will, however, be available and he told The Mirror that “defences could be the key” in the first leg.
The Croat said: “Despite our league seasons, a Liverpool-Real match is one of the best shows that the world of football can offer. It’s a shame that the draw has led to us playing so early in the competition because it would have been a great Champions League final...
“In terms of this first leg, defences could be the key. I don’t see a lot of goals in the match. It will probably be two very even matches, but I see Real as favourites and we’ll go to Anfield looking for a victory.
“With away goals no longer counting double, it makes less difference whether you play home or away first. But I always prefer to have the second leg at home because at the Bernabeu we have seen so many times how the fans in the stand influence this kind of match.
“I understand that Liverpool will probably be seeking a sporting revenge against us. It is normal after the last results in European competitions between the two. But we’ll be ready.” REUTERS