Football: Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy dropped from Australia squad for Asian Cup defence

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out Australia's Asian Cup defence after a thorough assessment of his ligament injury, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday (Dec 24).

The injury he suffered was first flagged by the English Premier League football club but the FFA said the 28-year-old was desperate to feature in the Jan 5-Feb 1 tournament and had requested a second opinion.

Austria Wien midfielder James Jeggo will replace Mooy in coach Graham Arnold's 23-man squad as they defend their Asian Cup title in the United Arab Emirates.

"It is disappointing to lose Aaron for the tournament, however it was important that we left no stone unturned in exploring every option to get Aaron on the pitch for Australia in the UAE," Arnold said in a statement.

"We will remain in close contact with Aaron and Huddersfield Town during his rehabilitation and trust that he will make a successful return to action."