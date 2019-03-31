Football: Huddersfield relegated from the Premier League after Palace defeat

LONDON (REUTERS) - Huddersfield Town were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday (March 30) after a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace and results elsewhere meant they could not survive in the top flight.

Victories for Burnley at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton away at Brighton & Hove Albion ended Huddersfield's two-year stay in the Premier League.

With six games still left to play this season, they become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League before the end of March.