Football: Hougang are dark horses, but do not discount Tampines or Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE – Not only will Hougang United have a new home in 2023 at Jalan Besar, but they will also be led by a new head coach in Firdaus Kassim, who took over from Clement Teo towards the end of last season.

Firdaus, Hougang’s assistant coach for three years, ended the Cheetahs’ 24-year trophy drought at the 2022 Singapore Cup but enters the new Singapore Premier League season without three key imports after the departures of Kaishu Yamazaki, Andre Moritz and Pedro Bortoluzo.

At least he has reinforcements at the back with the signings of centre-backs Naoki Kuriyama, 32, and Kazuma Takayama, 26, from the J3 League. Despite conceding a staggering 71 goals in 28 matches, Hougang finished fifth last term.

Firdaus, 35, said: “We did a lot of research on the progress of Albirex (Niigata) players and realised the majority of them play at J4 or J5 level when they return to Japan. We wanted to have an upgrade on that quality, so we searched high and low within the top three divisions and eventually we found Kazuma and Naoki.”

Hougang have also added Singapore internationals Gabriel Quak and Shahdan Sulaiman, both prised from rivals Lion City Sailors, but will miss the latter for months after he fractured his foot during a friendly.

However, newly-appointed captain Zulfahmi Arifin believes the existing squad has sufficient depth. The midfielder said: “I had a great 20 minutes on the pitch with Shahdan in a friendly match and he will be a great loss. But every player in the team right now has very good qualities so losing Shahdan should not be a problem.”

While Firdaus prefers a possession-based style of play – he cites Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi as his inspiration – he is prepared to be “more flexible”. He said: “We need to be able to go long to get players in behind if we can. But if our opposition protects those spaces, then we have to be more patient in possession to draw out the press.

“For us, we are not just keeping possession for the sake of it. Our goal is to build up to attack the last line as much as possible. Last Sunday (they lost 3-0 to Albirex in the Community Shield), the first half was a good indication of what we can do but we need to sustain it over 90 minutes.”

While Hougang experiments with new faces, expectations are different at Tampines Rovers. This is Gavin Lee’s fourth season in charge and while the Stags finished third in 2022, Lee is aware the club cannot slip backwards.

He said: “Last season we had a strong finish, we want to replicate that. We want to play to our strengths this season. Come match day, whoever are the in-form players will play and we will try to find the best formation for them.”

Tampines have strengthened their defence with Milos Zlatkovic; a left-footed Serbian centre-back who can also deputise as a wing-back. They have also boosted their attack, signing Saifullah Akbar and Faris Ramli from the Sailors and Glenn Kweh from Young Lions.

Forward Kweh, 22, who made his Lions debut in 2022, said: “I joined because I was convinced by coach Gavin’s philosophy. I’m excited to be part of a team that plays attacking football and all of us here believe that we can challenge for the title.”