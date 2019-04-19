Football: Home United part ways with Saswadimata Dasuki, appoint Noh Rahman as interim head coach

SINGAPORE - After barely a quarter of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season, Home United are the first team to wield the axe as they announced the mutual termination of head coach Saswadimata Dasuki's contract on Friday (April 19).

In a media statement, the Protectors revealed that assistant coach Noh Rahman will take over on an interim basis as the club are in the process of appointing a new head coach.

They added: "Home United Football Club and head coach Saswadimata Dasuki have come to a mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect.

"HUFC would like to thank Saswa for his contributions, having joined the club as assistant coach in 2017, and being appointed head coach for the 2019 season.

"During his stint at HUFC, Saswa brought honours to the club, including the recent Community Shield. We thank Saswa for his work at HUFC and wish him the best for his future endeavours."

It is understood that one of the contributing factors behind this decision is the club's poor results as Home languish in seventh position in the nine-team SPL.

Despite being touted as one of the title contenders, they have won just two out of six league games and lost 5-1 to Tampines Rovers, and 1-0 to Brunei DPMM and Hougang United as they struggled with injuries and poor form.

In the AFC Cup, they are currently second in Group H with seven points after four games, one point behind Indonesia's PSM Makassar, but with a poor goal difference of minus-three.

It was in this second-tier regional competition last year that Saswadimata enjoyed his greatest coaching success when he was assistant to Aidil Sharin as the Protectors emerged Asean Zonal winners.

The 49-year-old former Singapore international declined comment.

Noh Rahman, who was a strength and conditioning coach with the Football Association of Singapore before he joined Home this year, will face fourth-placed Geylang International on April 24 in his first test since taking over the reins.

The 38-year-old former Lion said: "It is never a nice feeling, standing in a position of a colleague whom you have worked with since the start of the season.

"As for my plans and goals, just like the rest of the technical staff, we and the players have an obligation and responsibility to continue where Saswa left off. And that is to improve the individual performance and subsequently the team performance, at least until the new coach comes in.

"We have got some days to prepare for the next game and then it will be one game every three to four days. It is a big challenge, but we need to approach this positively."