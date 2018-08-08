Football: Home United beat Ceres 3-1 on aggregate to be crowned AFC Cup Asean champions

SINGAPORE - Home United gave Singaporeans an early National Day present on Wednesday night (Aug 8) after they beat Philippine side Ceres Negros 2-0 in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean zonal final second-leg clash, to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

This means they have progressed into the last eight of the continental competition.

Second-half goals at the Jalan Besar Stadium from Shakir Hamzah (62nd minute) and Song Ui-yong (74th) gave the Protectors the win. They had held Ceres to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Bacolod City last week.

The Protectors, who are currently third in the Singapore Premier League with five games left to play, will now play a two-legged inter zonal tie with North Korean side April 25 Sports Club on Aug 21 and 28.

The best performance by a Singapore club in the AFC Cup was by Home United and Geylang United (now known as Geylang International) in the competition's inaugural edition in 2004.

Both sides reached the semi-finals, where they were both beaten by their respective Syrian opponents.