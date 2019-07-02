Football: Home United appoint former Lions ringmaster Raddy Avramovic as new head coach

SINGAPORE - One of the worst-kept secrets in Singapore football is finally confirmed.

Two months after The Straits Times wrote about former national coach Raddy Avramovic joining Home United, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club finally confirmed the Serb as their new head coach on Tuesday (July 2).

The 69-year-old replaces Noh Rahman, who was the interim coach after the Protectors parted ways with Saswadimata Dasuki in April.

Avramovic is the most successful national coach in Singapore's history, as he led the Lions to three Asean football championship titles in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

After leaving Singapore in 2012, he was Myanmar's national coach in 2014 and 2015 and also briefly Kuwait's interim coach last year. After stints in Serbia, Avramovic's last job was with Kuwait Premier League side Al Tadhamon.

With 14 points and already six losses in 12 games, Home United are currently in a disappointing sixth position in the nine-team SPL, and Avramovic will need to work his magic from the get-go as he leads his new team out against bottom side Young Lions on Wednesday at Jalan Besar Stadium.