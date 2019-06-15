Football: Hiroyoshi Kamata stars in Albirex Niigata 3-1 win over Tampines Rovers

SINGAPORE - Over the past four seasons in the S-League and the Singapore Premier League (SPL), Albirex Niigata star Hiroyoshi Kamata has played every outfield position on the pitch, other than centre-back.

At the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday (June 15) evening, he played two - left wingback and centre midfield - and shone in both as his side beat title rivals Tampines Rovers 3-1 to climb to second in the SPL.

Kamata, 22, started the game on the left side of defence, but that did not stop him from scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute, cutting inside from the left before finishing with aplomb.

Three minutes before half-time, the 1.65m player turned creator when he picked out Daizo Horikoshi with a clever pass that beat the Tampines offside trap, and allowed Horikoshi to finish to make it 2-0.

After the break, the former Japan Under-16 player was deployed in the heart of his side's midfield, allowing the home side to combat Tampines' strategy of flooding that area with technical midfielders - a move by Stags coach Gavin Lee to cope with the loss of suspended winger Jordan Webb.

And in the 70th minute, Albirex made sure of the three points after a mazy run by newcomer Yosuke Nakagawa - playing his first game since arriving from second-division Japanese side Mito Hollyhock - led to an own goal by Tampines youngster Shah Shahiran.

The Stags pulled a goal back via a free-kick by skipper Shahdan Sulaiman in the 81st minute, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Albirex coach Keiji Shigetomi praised Kamata, saying: "He's a good player and can play in lots of positions.

"In the first half I put him at wingback and second half as a centre midfielder, and this helped us to a great result for the team."

The victory was Albirex's sixth in eight SPL games, but they still trail league leaders Brunei DPMM by six points.

Tampines, meanwhile, have now won once of their last eight league games, and are 10 points off the pace, in fourth.

The Stags were without Webb and injured defender Daniel Bennett against Albirex.

Last month, the club had also lost the services of national striker Khairul Amri, who joined Malaysian side Felda United in the mid-season transfer window and scored twice for his new team on Friday night.

As a result, five of Tampines' six outfield substitutes on the bench against Albirex were players under the age of 23.

Stags coach Lee refused to complain about the situation, and said: "If we're serious about trying to push these youngsters for the future of Singapore football, this is their chance.

"We need to push them to perform. Right now, they're put into an environment where they don't have a parachute, and this is good for them.

"If they're not good enough, they won't play. But we feel they are.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have a Daniel Bennett or Jordan Webb on the pitch out there tonight, but we play with whatever hand we're given."

In Saturday's other match, a goal of the season contender in the 90th minute by defender Faizal Roslan helped Home United to a point against Warriors FC.

Warriors had led 4-2 in the 58th minute but an 88th-minute penalty by Shahril Ishak, and Faizal's late long-range stunner, helped the Protectors to a share of the spoils.