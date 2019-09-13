Football: High-flying Leicester City ready for fight at difficult Manchester United

LONDON (REUTERS) - Leicester City cannot afford to underestimate Manchester United and will have to fight to earn a result when they travel to one of the Premier League's most 'difficult' grounds on Saturday (Sept 14), manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester are unbeaten in the league and occupy third place in the standings after four games while United are five places below them with a single win, two draws and a defeat so far.

United have also lost three of their last five home games stretching back to last season but Rodgers says the once-dominant force in English football still has enough quality in their ranks to ask questions of any team.

"It's always a difficult place to go, I've been there with a few teams and won and lost," Rodgers, who has won once at Old Trafford with Liverpool, told a news conference on Thursday.

"They will always have quality, maybe some of the results that they've had says otherwise. It's still a difficult place and you have to go and earn your right to win there."

Leicester have not won a league game at Old Trafford in 21 years and last took a point away at United in 2016 and Rodgers said he was hoping for a strong performance from his side.

"Victory is not a barometer for our ambition. Our ambition is there," he added. "We're very keen to go there and put on a good performance that can get us a good result."

The match will be new United defender Harry Maguire's first against his former club since his record-breaking switch last month and Rodgers said he was still in touch with the England international.

"I text him now and wish him the best when he plays with England," Rodgers said. "He was a remarkable guy and a fantastic player. His behaviour typified him as a man.

"It was so difficult for him. Right the way through, his behaviour was exemplary. He's a good guy and you can see he's made them better."