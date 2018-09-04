Football: Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders on Monday (Sept 3).

Henderson has emerged as a key figure under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the new deal is a reward for the England midfielder's fine form.

The 28-year-old has made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals, since arriving from Sunderland in 2011.

He took over the Liverpool captaincy from Steven Gerrard in 2015, leading the team to last season's Champions League final.

"It doesn't seem like too long ago when I signed my first one - it feels like yesterday, really - but a lot has happened since then," Henderson told Liverpool's website.

"I feel it's been a progressive journey for me throughout my time here and one I've enjoyed so much.

"There is no other place in the world I would rather play football. I want to be here for as long as I can be.

"I'm so privileged to have been a part of this club for so long, and hopefully even longer now."