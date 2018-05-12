Football: Fan fury as Hamburg are relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (REUTERS) – Former European champions Hamburg were relegated for the first time on Saturday (May 12), their fans throwing flares on to the pitch as their team’s record uninterrupted top-flight run since the Bundesliga began in 1963 came to a controversial end.

Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over bottom club Cologne meant Hamburg’s 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach, which was interrupted for 15 minutes due to the crowd trouble in stoppage-time, proved in vain.

“This is an extremely painful moment for the entire Hamburg SV,” club President Bernd Hoffmann said. “The club has lost one of its uniquenesses.

“The diamond (club logo) and us as a club are strong despite this current moment and we will in the future again reflect that strength.”

Hamburg, six-times German champions and European champions in 1983, will join Cologne in the second division next season, while Wolfsburg go into a relegation playoff.

Dozens of riot police, several on horses, charged on to the pitch and lined up in front of the Hamburg fans, who lit flares and threw them behind the Gladbach goal when it became clear that the team was on their way to the second division.

Hamburg were leading 2-1 in stoppage-time when referee Felix Brych stopped the game.

Hamburg fans react to their team being relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in their history pic.twitter.com/46PkMQgKQK — Goal (@goal) May 12, 2018

SCENES. Hamburg get relegated & the fans responded by trying to burn the place down #HSVBMG pic.twitter.com/lazpm54CUc — Across the Pond (@ATPradio) May 12, 2018

Still, nice to see Hamburg have taken relegation well. pic.twitter.com/6SQ0pemcjV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 12, 2018

Don't know what to say about what's just happened now.



So here goes. Pyro. Game stopped, literally the whole stadium chants: "We are the people of Hamburg, and you're not" towards that section of the north stand #HSVBMG pic.twitter.com/XzXVeg5Cyq — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) May 12, 2018

The fires were put out and police gradually left the field so the game could resume and the final seconds be played out.

Hamburg had taken an early lead through Aaron Hunt and went in front again with a Lewis Holtby goal just past the hour after Gladbach had levelled before halftime.

Even when Hamburg went down to 10 men after the dismissal of Bobby Wood in the 71st minute, they kept battling, hoping for a miracle but events at Wolfsburg ensured it never came.

With the stadium clock marking the club’s record stay in the Bundesliga and showing 54 years and 260 days, fans stayed in their seats and with tears in their eyes gave the players their last Bundesliga cheer.