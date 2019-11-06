Football: Hakimi double seals stunning Dortmund win over Inter

DORTMUND, Germany (AFP) - Borussia Dortmund roared back from two goals down at home against Inter Milan as Achraf Hakimi netted twice to earn a thrilling 3-2 win in the Champions League on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Dortmund looked out of it at 2-0 down at half-time as Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead after just five minutes before Matias Vecino added a second just before the break at Signal Iduna Park.

However right-back Hakimi orchestrated a remarkable recovery by finishing a move he started five minutes into the second half before Julian Brandt equalised. Hakimi hit the winner for Dortmund with 13 minutes to go.

The result leaves Dortmund second in Group F, a point behind leaders Barcelona, who they face at the Camp Nou in three weeks.

Inter are now third in the group, three points behind Dortmund, before their next game at Slavia Prague.

After a 2-0 loss in Milan a fortnight ago, Dortmund had rebuilt confidence with back-to-back wins over Moenchengladbach and Wolfsburg but were dominated in the first half here.

Martinez struck early on with a superb solo effort after mistakes by both Dortmund centre-backs.

A long ball through the middle evaded Manuel Akanji with its bounce, leaving Mats Hummels isolated on the edge of the penalty area.

Hummels lost the one-on-one and could only watch as Martinez drilled his shot past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Martinez, who also scored against Dortmund in the reverse fixture, became the first Inter player to score in three consecutive Champions League appearances since Samuel Eto'o scored in four in a row in 2010.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus failed a fitness test on a foot injury before kick-off and the Germany forward was missed as Mario Goetze missed two clear chances at the other end.

Inter's second goal was a cracker as midfielder Vecino finished a brilliant team move.

Marcelo Brozovic won the ball from Brandt and his pass found Martinez whose raking cross-field pass landed at the feet of Vecino, who beat the defence to double Inter's lead on 40 minutes.

Dortmund came out firing for the second half and pulled a goal back when Hakimi managed to connect with Goetze's cross as the hosts attacked with regularity.

Goetze then made way for Paco Alcacer, whose first touch of the ball was to flick it to Brandt from an Inter throw, the Germany winger sweeping home the equaliser on 64 minutes.

Axel Witsel headed wide as Dortmund hunted the crucial third goal.

It soon arrived as Hakimi completed the fightback on 77 minutes when he again used his pace to tuck home Jadon Sancho's pass and put Dortmund back on course for the knockout stages.