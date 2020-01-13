Football: Hady Mirza to team up with Celebs team to take on former Lions in fundraiser for Chiam See Tong Sports Fund

SINGAPORE - Former Singapore Idol and Asian Idol winner Hady Mirza is set to team team up with fellow celebrities Zheng Ge Ping and Devarajan Vadarajan for a football fundraiser.

The 39-year-old Hady, who in December was named co-winner of the sixth season of Malaysian television singing show Gegar Vaganza, will be part of the Celebrities Sports Club team that will take on the Singapore Ex-Internationals in the game to raise funds for the Chiam See Tong Sports Fund (CSTSF).

The game, dubbed the CSTSF Charity Shield, will be played at the Our Tampines Hub on Jan 31, and will kick off at 7.30pm.

Organisers hope to raise $15,000 for the CSTSF, which aims to help children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds reach their sporting dreams.

Actor Zheng Rong Ming, captain of the Celebrities Sports Club, said: "It will be an evening to remember as the likes of Hady, Zheng, Devarajan and Andrew Lua come up against some of our local heroes like Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Steven Tan and more."

Former Singapore star Mohd Noor Ali, who will turn out for the Ex-Internationals, said: "It is a good cause, and we can identify with the purpose of the charity to help young athletes who need support.

"We hope fans will buy as many tickets as possible to support the match."

Added former Lions skipper Nazri Nasir: "We have been touched by the work done by the CSTSF to help other under-resourced athletes. This is just our small way of supporting the cause."

Jose Raymond, chairman of the orgainsing committee for the football fundraiser, said: "This is the second year in which we are organising the friendly football match to help raise funds for the CSTSF.

"We are thankful of the support given by the Celebrities Sports Club, the Ex-Internationals, our supporting partners like lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam and his team, and the Football Association of Singapore for their unwavering support for our cause."

Tickets for the match cost $20 and are available on Eventbrite.

Members of the public can also e-mail info@chiamseetongsf.org for bulk purchases.