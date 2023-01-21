Football: Haaland ‘the striker we needed’ says City goalkeeper Ederson

MANCHESTER – Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson dismissed suggestions that Erling Haaland’s arrival has blunted the champions, despite his phenomenal goal rate.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has scored an unprecedented 28 goals in his first 25 games for second-placed City, but they remain five points behind English Premier League leaders Arsenal, having played a game more.

This has led some to suggest that despite adding the best No. 9 of his generation in May, City have lost something in their game – which before Haaland’s arrival often involved Pep Guardiola’s side playing without a recognised centre-forward.

However, ahead of their Premier League clash against a resurgent Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson told the club’s website: “Haaland has been showing what he’s all about since (his time at) Borussia (Dortmund) – he had great seasons there, so it’s not news for us.

“Of course, when he arrived, we said he was going to score a lot – and that’s been happening.

“He is a brilliant goalscorer, he always looks to score and help the team. He is the striker we needed.

“Haaland plays more centrally, looking to get into the box, he is a target in the area. That has been the major difference. Sometimes you get into the final third and you have someone who will always be in the area.

“Many people say most of the goals he scores are easy – but that is a lie. It’s his positioning – he positions himself very well. That’s his best ability.

“So, he doesn’t score easy goals, he positions himself well. I hope he continues to score many goals, making us happy and we’ll keep working together for all the titles.”

Despite City playing catch-up in the title race, their 18-year-old fullback Rico Lewis insists “there is still plenty of time to come back”.

He added: “It is the same City that has won the Premier League four times (in five years), and we’re not here to mess about.”

The teen, who has featured 12 times this season, scoring once, has not messed about since being handed his chance by Guardiola. He said: “Every game for me is just a massive surprise. I don’t expect to play any games so the games that I have been able to play already – it’s just overwhelming really.

“Obviously I feel like I belong but not really like I’m part of the team – I’m just playing with them.”