Football: Gunners coast past Fulham, United held by Saints

LONDON – Leandro Trossard produced a trio of assists as the Gunners stamped their dominance in the London Derby, going into the break 3-0 up and in complete control, with the home side failing to register a shot on target.

Despite the Cottagers excellent season thus far, they were unable to reverse their form against the Gunners.

Before Sunday, Fulham were winless in their last nine league matches against Arsenal with the Gunners’ winning 71 per cent of their Premier League matches against the Cottagers.

Former Arsenal and England striker Alan Smith said his former team “toyed with Fulham” in the first half.

He said on Sky Sports: “If you are an Arsenal player, you want to try and get in on the act here and grab a goal. Complacency is Arsenal’s biggest enemy at the moment...

“This is like a training ground exercise for Arsenal. Fulham are rudderless and lacking leadership...

“Arsenal have toyed with Fulham, who have been abject.”

All three Arsenal goals were laid on by January signing Trossard, who became the first Premier League player to notch a hat-trick of assists in the first half of an away match.

The first beneficiary of the 28-year-old Belgian was centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who headed home his inswinging corner in the 21st minute.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 via Gabriel Martinelli. Granit Xhaka fed Trossard, who got past Kenny Tete and sent in a cross for the Brazilian to score his third goal in his last three away games.

The match was effectively over before the half-time whistle as captain Martin Odegaard got in on the action.

The Norwegian got on the end of a chipped cross by Trossard, chested the ball down before finishing past former Gunners’ goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Things were far less straightforward at Old Trafford for third-placed United against cellar-dwellers Southampton.

Eleven minutes before the interval, midfielder Casemiro saw red for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazilian was initially shown a yellow card. But after advice from the video assistant referee, Anthony Taylor reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and Casemiro became the first United player to receive two red cards in the Premier League since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14.

Already frustrated by the decision, United players were incensed when Taylor denied them a spot kick when Saints’ centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap fell over inside the penalty box and handled the ball.

With United down to 10 men, the game opened up in the second half with both teams hitting the posts.

Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse sent a trademark free kick onto the top of the crossbar in the 54th minute, before fellow Southampton academy product Theo Walcott was denied by David de Gea when he went one-on-one with the Red Devils’ goalkeeper 10 minutes later.

In the 67th minute, United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes’ shot from outside the box was diverted onto the post by Saints custodian Gavin Bazunu.

Two minutes later, Southampton hit the post again through fullback Kyle Walker-Peters with de Gea beaten.

But neither team ultimately managed to find the net.