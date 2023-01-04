Football: Guardiola has eye on Arsenal as City prepare for Chelsea clash

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keeping a close watch on Arsenal as he prepares for his side’s Premier League trip to Chelsea on Thursday, three days before they also take on the Blues at home in the FA Cup third round.

Both Chelsea and City are hoping to get back on track following draws – Graham Potter’s side were held 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, while Guardiola’s men drew with Everton at the Etihad with the same scoreline.

Failure to beat the Toffees meant that City entered the New Year seven points behind leaders Arsenal, and that gap has increased to eight following the Gunners’ 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday.

“The way you have to reduce the gap is to play good and win games,” Guardiola said on Wednesday.

“Arsenal have an average that they’re going to do 100 points if they carry on like this, and we won’t catch them. We will see what happens.”

Although he is looking far ahead in the title race, the Spaniard also urged his players to take it one game at a time.

“I said many times when we’ve gone on big winning runs we never think about it, just the next game – Chelsea then the next one. Knowing every game is difficult, we will focus on tomorrow in London and what we need to do.

“It is a tough game, tough side. Well managed. Stamford Bridge. Doesn’t matter the position you are in when you travel there, always difficult. We’re looking forward to the next few weeks in different competitions.”

City will head into the match with no clean sheets from their last four Premier League matches, and just one in their last seven.

They will, however, be encouraged by having lost just one away game in their most recent 25 in the English top flight.

The two sides have met recently – City defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the League Cup third round just before the World Cup break, while both Premier League encounters last season ended in 1-0 victories for Guardiola’s side.

City will also have a much fitter squad on Thursday, with Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias the only major injury absentees.

In contrast, Chelsea are without long-term injured players N’Golo Kante, Armando Broja and Reece James, while Wesley Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy are doubts.