Football: Griezmann double gives France comeback win over Germany

PARIS (REUTERS) - World champions France fought back from a goal down to edge Germany 2-1 with a double from Antoine Griezmann in their Nations Cup match at the Stade de France on Tuesday (Oct 16).

Griezmann cancelled out Toni Kroos' first half penalty and scored from the spot himself late in the game to kill off the visitors' hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Germany, with several changes to the team that lost 3-0 away to the Netherlands last week, looked sharper but remain without a win after three matches in League A Group 1.

France top the standings with seven points from three games above the Netherlands on three from two and Germany with one.