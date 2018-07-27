Football: Goalkeeper Pope injures shoulder on Burnley's return to European competition after 51 years

LONDON (AFP) - Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope faces an anxious wait to learn how long he might be on the sidelines, after suffering what manager Sean Dyche fears is a "serious" shoulder injury in the Europa League match with Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old - part of England's World Cup squad and who made his international debut against Costa Rica earlier this year - had to go off after a collision with the Scottish team's striker Sam Cosgrove on Thursday (July 27).

"Nick has gone to hospital and it certainly looks more serious than not serious at this stage," said Dyche.

"It was a bit of a needless challenge.

"When he responds to stop the ball going in I think the lad has caught his arm and knocked it back, so we'll just have to wait and see."

Dyche's English Premier League side - appearing in European competition for the first time in over 50 years - had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in the Europa League qualifier first-leg clash.