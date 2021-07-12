Football: Geylang's Yuki Ichikawa a stoic, silent inspiration

Yuki Ichikawa has been the epitome of on-field leadership, starting all but two of the last 110 league games.
Yuki Ichikawa has been the epitome of on-field leadership, starting all but two of the last 110 league games.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
  • Published
    10 min ago
SINGAPORE - The international break has been a welcome one for Geylang International after a disappointing first half to this year's Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign, with Eagles captain Yuki Ichikawa urging his teammates to raise their game.

The Japanese centre-back has been the epitome of on-field leadership, starting all but two of the last 110 league games. The 1.82m defender's reply to how he has maintained such a pristine injury record - "hard work" - is equally telling of his professionalism.

