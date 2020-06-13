Football: Getafe resume La Liga campaign with 2-1 defeat at Granada

GRANADA (REUTERS) - Getafe's Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock as they resumed their La Liga campaign after a three-month hiatus with a 2-1 defeat behind closed doors at Granada on Friday (June 12).

David Timor's first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene's own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria, whose hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.

The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad who play their game in hand at home to Osasuna on Sunday.

Granada moved up a place to eighth on 41 points.