Football: Germany coach Loew to step down after this year's Euro

BERLIN (AFP, Reuters) - Germany's World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Loew will step down after the European championships this July, the German FA confirmed Tuesday (March 9).

"I take this step consciously, full of pride and also very thankful and with uninterrupted motivation for the Euro," Loew said in a statement.

He has been national coach for nearly 15 years and the European championships from June 11 to July 11 will be his swansong with the Die Mannschaft.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of Germany since 2006 and lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at the height of his tenure.

However, he has been heavily criticised since Germany exited the group stages at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.