Football: Germany beat Peru 2-0 with Fullkrug double

BERLIN – Germany coach Hansi Flick praised his side’s dynamism in attack after forward Niclas Fullkrug scored twice to secure a 2-0 victory over Peru in a friendly on Saturday as the hosts launched their mission to rebuild a competitive team for the Euro 2024 on home soil.

In their first match since the 2022 World Cup group-stage exit, the Germans unusually deployed two strikers in Fullkrug and Timo Werner and were sharp in attack, especially in the strong first half in Mainz.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich seemed to appreciate the change in formation, saying: “It’s great when our strikers score. Having people in the box really helped us today.”

They did, however, look uncertain at times with the ball in their own half, repeatedly losing possession and struggling with Peru’s high press.

“The team played with a lot of zip. A lot of things were good, these lads hadn’t played with each other much before... You could see that the team had dynamism, especially in attack. A lot of things were good today, maybe not at 100 per cent,” said Flick.

“Sometimes the last pass was not clean enough. We had times when we lost possession. We have to be more careful.

“But we also kept a clean sheet, which was very important for us.”

The 30-year-old Fullkrug opened his account in the 12th minute, turning in the ball after Kai Havertz had played it on with his chest. He had also scored their last World Cup group-stage goal.