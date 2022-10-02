Football: Gallagher breaks Palace hearts to earn Chelsea 2-1 win

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - Conor Gallagher sealed a last-gasp comeback 2-1 win for Chelsea at Crystal Palace on Saturday, sinking the club he played for on loan last season with a glorious curling shot in coach Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of the Blues.

Gallagher - given a warm reception by the home fans in the pre-match warm-up - received a ball from fellow substitute Christian Pulisic, created a yard of space for himself and then bent the ball around Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Earlier, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had seized on a headed pass by Thiago Silva to score his first goal for Chelsea in the 38th minute to level the match after Odsonne Edouard had given the Eagles a seventh-minute lead.

Palace were incensed that referee Chris Kavanagh had given Silva only a yellow card for denying Jordan Ayew a run on goal by handling a few minutes before the Brazilian set up Aubameyang for his goal.

Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne was injured as he challenged Silva and manager Patrick Vieira was shown a yellow card for remonstrating with Kavanagh over his decision not to give Silva a red card.

The result kept Potter's men eight points adrift of league leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, underscoring the challenge he faces after replacing Thomas Tuchel a month ago. REUTERS

