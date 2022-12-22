Football: French federation president wants coach Deschamps to stay

RENNES – The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday that he wants France coach Didier Deschamps, whose current contract expires at the end of the year, to remain in the post.

Deschamps, 54, led Les Bleus to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Argentina, after guiding them to the trophy four years ago.

Deschamps, who captained the 1998 France team to their first World Cup title, will meet Le Graet in the north-west town of Guingamp next week to discuss extending his deal until Euro 2024.

“In my opinion we will settle it in Guingamp,” Le Graet told newspaper Ouest-France.

“If he doesn’t want to stay, it will be short. If he wants to stay then there will be discussions that are a little longer.

“Didier has done his job well, I think we’ll come to an agreement.”

France’s next game is against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 24.

Meanwhile, the FFF also said that several members of the France team were subjected to “hateful” racist abuse on social media after the World Cup final, adding it intended to file a legal complaint.

The abuse aimed at Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed their penalties in the penalty shoot-out, echoed that received by three England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – following the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy in 2021.

France gained much credit with the majority of French people during the tournament and around 50,000 greeted them in Place de la Concorde on Monday on their return, but there will inevitably be abusers in this social media age.

The FFF issued a strongly worded statement on Tuesday.

“At the end of the World Cup final several players from the French team were subjected to racist and unacceptably hateful remarks on social media,” the FFF tweeted.

“The FFF condemns them and will lodge a complaint against the authors of those remarks.”

In a separate incident, a senior French cabinet minister said that the distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe – who scored a hat-trick in the final – by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by Fifa.